Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Maintains Position in 8X8 New (EGHT)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 208,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. It is down 21.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.61M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 56,355 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $68.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 19,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,448 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $365.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 349,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.