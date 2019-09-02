Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined While Markston International Cut Holding by $403,668; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stake Has Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 43,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 175,309 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 131,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 948,975 shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 11,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 159,972 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 171,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,770 shares to 213,191 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $702.40M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 128,177 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 79,589 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Da Davidson & Co, a Montana-based fund reported 24,198 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 19,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.08M shares. Tradewinds Capital stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 34,185 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 39,158 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 23,039 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership owns 84,433 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. International Grp Inc Inc has 51,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 233 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

