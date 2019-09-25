Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Soroban Capital Partners LP Raised Holding in Lam Research (LRCX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 39,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.20M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.75 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 78,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 665,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.06M, up from 587,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.86. About 1.82M shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 421,651 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,797 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bank of America Reveals Troubling News About the Next Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Make $6627 in Extra Income Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 1,887 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 37,644 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 25,013 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 250,309 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 37,222 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust owns 314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blume Mgmt holds 0.03% or 365 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2,675 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 21,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.33% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.57 million shares. 7,224 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management. Strs Ohio reported 46,528 shares stake.