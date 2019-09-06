Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Its Holding by $846,612; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed Holding by $1.66 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.67M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 124,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, down from 140,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56,247 shares to 235,861 shares, valued at $25.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,643 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skytop Management Lc owns 120,000 shares for 12.17% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,718 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,109 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Capital Lp invested in 17,177 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Management owns 238,063 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 1.26 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 10,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 305,207 were accumulated by Cardinal Mgmt Lc Ct. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 7,346 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Victory Inc invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.01% or 2,177 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,567 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).