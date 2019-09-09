Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $219.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Market Value Rose While Raffles Associates LP Decreased Holding by $483,240

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.38M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.72M, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.69 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 350,282 shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $128.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

