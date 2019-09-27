Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Cut Position; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position Maintained by Harber Asset Management Llc

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 11,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 147 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 12,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64M shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 714,336 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 639,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 86,211 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 1.68M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 51,302 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 349,491 shares stake. Harber Asset Ltd Company owns 714,336 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,475 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 900 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 50,863 shares. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0% or 62,718 shares. 84,900 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares to 237,786 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,960 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).