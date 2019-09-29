Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Position; Great Point Partners Lowered Its Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Position by $11.16 Billion

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 535,730 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, up from 525,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64M shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) by 77.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 547,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30B, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 332,272 shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPRX); 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Didn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Agreement With Roche; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME, FIVE PRIME IN PACT FOR DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME IN ACCORD WITH ROCHE; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – LINDA RUBINSTEIN, IS A PARTNER AT FLG PARTNERS, A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERVICES AND BOARD ADVISORY CONSULTING FIRM; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime to Undertake Search for New CFO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14,900 shares to 62,880 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 439,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of FPT155, a First-in-Class CD80 Fusion Protein – Business Wire” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five Prime Therapeutics: A Hidden Gem And A Derisked Speculation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Peninsula biotech CEO resigns in latest corner office switch – San Francisco Business Times” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 369,187 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $59.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) by 997,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc..