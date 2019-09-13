Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Hexavest Has Decreased Its Stake; As Mohawk Industry (MHK) Market Valuation Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industry (MHK) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 15,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, down from 17,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Industry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $126.33. About 234,243 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Inc (ENB) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 49,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 289,451 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, down from 339,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.32M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Natural Res Ce (NYSE:CNQ) by 1.97 million shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $60.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 204,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgtmt (NYSE:BAM).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 378,574 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 164,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Systems Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93 million for 11.87 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.