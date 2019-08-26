Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Its Position by $12.57 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 44,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,384 shares to 423,964 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Gp Inc reported 14,462 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,095 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bath Savings stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Horan Capital Advisors Lc reported 350 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 19,967 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Diversified Trust Communications invested in 10,247 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability holds 8,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schroder Gp accumulated 0.04% or 476,831 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Uss Inv Mngmt reported 607,938 shares stake. Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 55,853 shares to 612,719 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 592,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,753 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

