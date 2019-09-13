Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Trimmed Position by $369,684 as Stock Value Declined; Kessler Investment Group Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 761,913 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 22.21M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 6,507 shares to 37,874 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDU) by 4,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).