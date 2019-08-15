Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $324,144 as Share Price Declined; Capital Innovations Lowered Its Holding in Vale S A (VALE) by $824,030

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 30,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 2.29M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 23.83M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 6,680 shares to 510,235 shares, valued at $50.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

