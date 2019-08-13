Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Has Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 112,597 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 130,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.01M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

