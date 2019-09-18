Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lifted Position; Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) Shares Declined While Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Holding by $21.56 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 13.78 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 69,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 625,148 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56M, up from 555,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.99 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21,746 shares to 23,298 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,740 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $627.79M for 3.47 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.