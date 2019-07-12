Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Addenda Capital Upped Stake by $10.71 Million as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Capital International LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 297,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 767,685 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.29. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 7,200 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

