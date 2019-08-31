Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Addenda Capital Boosted Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding Has Upped by Steinberg Asset Management Llc

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.12M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 297,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.65M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 8,990 shares to 61,630 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 42,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,421 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 96,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 139,494 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 27,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Llc has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.01% or 6,769 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 85 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 100 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).