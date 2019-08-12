Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined While Franklin Resources Cut Holding; Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Stake in Vf (VFC) by $309,514

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 34,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8.22M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.82 million, down from 8.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.52M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc stated it has 7,155 shares. Farmers has 1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 40,611 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 37 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 37,000 shares. Ledyard Bancshares, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,979 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 324,055 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 541 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,532 shares. 41,280 are held by Calamos Wealth Lc. Mercer Cap Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Neumann Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,720 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 96,454 shares. 2,150 are owned by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 69,662 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 63,619 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29,686 shares to 8.80M shares, valued at $278.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 8,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).