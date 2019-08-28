Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined While Energy Income Partners Lowered Stake; Menta Capital Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $480,402

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37M, down from 7.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 1.46M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 510,240 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oak Assoc Oh owns 71,845 shares. Rampart Investment Co Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,377 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 2,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Invest Counsel has invested 7.84% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 12,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 49,522 shares. Atria Invs Lc invested in 1,859 shares. 6,790 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company. Captrust holds 0.1% or 20,458 shares. Aperio Grp holds 0.05% or 98,138 shares. Community Bank Na reported 2,266 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Comm LP accumulated 37,638 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 85,724 shares to 125,076 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,490 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MCK vs. COO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.