Enbridge (ENB) Position Upped by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp; Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Shares Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut by $2.01 Million Its Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 13,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,295 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, up from 335,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 30,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 511,354 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12M, down from 541,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 215,255 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 120.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 348,320 shares to 586,557 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 45,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

