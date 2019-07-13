Enbridge (ENB) Position Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc; Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Td Capital Management Lowered Position by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,480 shares to 72,496 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 21,640 shares to 173,131 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 99,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,582 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

