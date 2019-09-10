Enbridge (ENB) Position Has Increased by Capital International Ltd; As Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stock Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed Its Stake by $2.99 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 88,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 115,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.11. About 8,115 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG)

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 162,499 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hanover Insurance closes Chaucer sale, reports $600M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr has 535 shares. Haverford Trust reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.31 million for 16.47 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.