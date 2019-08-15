Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined While Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Stake by $846,612; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Holding by $2.10 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 61,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 387,615 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, down from 449,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone sells Ipreo deal data service to IHS Markit in $1.9bn deal; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 1.66M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 19.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 139,003 shares to 247,220 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 28,685 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Parkside National Bank & invested in 2,408 shares. 571,300 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. 4.85M were accumulated by Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls reported 7,476 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Somerset Group Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Blackrock owns 186,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 266,900 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 3,960 shares. Dt Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 4,750 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Llc. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.55% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ruggie Capital Group Inc stated it has 0.26% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).