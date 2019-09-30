Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined While First Heartland Consultants Decreased Position by $369,684; Riverhead Capital Management Holds Position in Invesco LTD (IVZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 76.10% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 48,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 245,058 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 196,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 4.00M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company; 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 28,985 shares to 56,177 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYR).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.21 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,915 shares to 9,043 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,049 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700.

