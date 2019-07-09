Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Stake by $2.27 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25084.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 25,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,940 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.11M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 4.74 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 14,193 shares to 66 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB) by 19,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & accumulated 0.17% or 698,373 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Llc reported 40,864 shares stake. Profund Ltd invested in 29,738 shares. 149,444 are owned by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. Tompkins Financial holds 36,197 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hilltop Holdings reported 11,498 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 2,370 shares stake. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 138 shares. Ariel Invs Limited owns 466,330 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 28,420 shares. Associated Banc holds 46,869 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 111,283 shares to 13,020 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).