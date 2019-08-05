Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined While Telos Capital Management Raised Holding by $2.15 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined While Joho Capital Has Lowered Position by $43.20 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.19M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

