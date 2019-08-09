Enbridge (ENB) Holding Maintained by Guinness Asset Management Ltd; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $187.29. About 277,341 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 348,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 273,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.29 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top TSX Stocks for the Income-Hungry Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Enbridge (ENB) Maintain Earnings Beat Streak in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 103,905 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 393,346 shares. Signature Est Invest Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 1,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.54% or 468,231 shares. Coastline invested in 0.33% or 12,205 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,644 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,802 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc holds 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 43,985 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 88,652 shares. Caprock Gru Inc owns 1,886 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 180,098 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gideon Capital has invested 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 1,565 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.