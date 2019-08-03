Enbridge (ENB) Holding Held by Qci Asset Management Inc; Bunge LTD (BG) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 892,009 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 564,658 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 546,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares to 235,944 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,457 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 247,699 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 19,803 are owned by First Natl Trust. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 706,061 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nine Masts Limited holds 0.11% or 6,585 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Communications holds 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 5,000 shares. Fiera reported 44,100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 573,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,926 were reported by At Savings Bank. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 700 shares. Cwm holds 0.2% or 188,415 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 9,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 67,375 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1,000 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. $1.01M worth of stock was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.