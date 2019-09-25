Enbridge (ENB) Holding Held by Greystone Managed Investments Inc; Zazove Associates Has Lifted Its Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by $452,202

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 43,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.75 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 63,591 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,238 shares to 258,216 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil Gas by 77,402 shares to 47,798 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.