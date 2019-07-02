Enbridge (ENB) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Holding by $11.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 71.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 312,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 748,965 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 436,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.32M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 4.30M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 17,982 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Melvin Lp reported 800,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 5,765 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.13% or 8,834 shares. Markel Corp owns 931,800 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Grp LP accumulated 435,953 shares. 1,978 are held by Adirondack. Roanoke Asset Ny invested in 0.15% or 2,030 shares. Mufg Americas holds 31,391 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated has 693,978 shares for 7.91% of their portfolio. Hanseatic, New Mexico-based fund reported 5,490 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 32,041 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Liability owns 14,610 shares. 50,849 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 171,726 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 26,547 shares to 41,545 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 27,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,041 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).