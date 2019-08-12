Enbridge (ENB) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Stake; Cannell Capital Has Cut Its Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stake by $8.24 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 13,119 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11935.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 790,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 797,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 6,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 1.03 million shares to 477,190 shares, valued at $45.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 767,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Enbridge (ENB) Maintain Earnings Beat Streak in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge delays start of Mainline open season – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Energy Shares Offer Investors 2 Smart Pre-Recession Plays – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.46M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,125 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,305 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 50,012 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 82,198 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Td Asset has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Globeflex Lp holds 0.13% or 21,629 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited owns 2.53M shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0% or 7,700 shares. 28,522 are owned by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 989,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.