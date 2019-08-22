Enbridge (ENB) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Value Declined While First Merchants Trimmed Position

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 82,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 171,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 253,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 531,058 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.01. About 352,673 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) by 13,053 shares to 48,163 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,299 shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,295 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 466 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 5,104 shares. Singapore-based Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 5.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Howland Capital Management Lc holds 13,273 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 13,994 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 615,261 shares. 6,821 are owned by Abner Herrman And Brock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 46,185 shares. Adage Prns Gp Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 873,958 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 534,330 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv, New York-based fund reported 14,756 shares. Korea Inv owns 375,224 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.2% or 34,072 shares in its portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 7,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).