Enbridge (ENB) Holder Intact Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $33.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc analyzed 695,359 shares as the company's stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.74M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 189,192 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 106,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Llc reported 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.59% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 444,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 128 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,795 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 16,101 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,680 shares. 97,923 were reported by Citigroup. Blackrock has 6.99M shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 304,972 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 9,247 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares to 199,900 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.