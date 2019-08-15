Enbridge (ENB) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Raised Its Position by $1.32 Million; Pier Capital Has Raised Position in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) as Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 215,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 639,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 423,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 562,889 shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 1.65M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares to 161,265 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 23,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,361 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.70M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 71,658 shares. Knott David M stated it has 157,795 shares. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.92% or 596,058 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 11,400 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 64,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 14,522 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership accumulated 450,468 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Fosun Intll Limited reported 267,936 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 29,650 shares. American Int Incorporated stated it has 24,385 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7,735 shares.

