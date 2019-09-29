Enbridge (ENB) Holder First Manhattan Company Raised Holding by $406,440; Celegene (CELG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Lifted Its Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 11,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Veritable LP reported 30,480 shares stake. Blackrock holds 51.61 million shares. Burns J W Inc New York has 38,837 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Woodstock Corp invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.99 million shares. Hendley Incorporated stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Metropolitan Life holds 140,276 shares. American Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,690 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 41,404 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And stated it has 9,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,403 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del (NYSE:GRA) by 28,395 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 252,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.52M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).