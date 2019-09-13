Enbridge (ENB) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Holding by $337,896 as Valuation Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Oneok (OKE) by $1.07 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 15,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 14.48 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996.39M, down from 14.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 1.08 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 18,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 1.34 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,730 were reported by Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company. Indexiq Limited Liability has 3,918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa owns 6,146 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp, California-based fund reported 256,854 shares. Cls Invests Llc accumulated 2,515 shares. Rr Advisors Lc reported 3.66% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt holds 2,560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 1,674 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,708 shares. Essex owns 3,433 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 21,907 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Haverford Com reported 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 24.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) by 923,585 shares to 14.76M shares, valued at $659.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 271,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc..

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.16M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.