Enbridge (ENB) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Raised Its Position by $10.34 Million; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Upped Position by $3.10 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 14.62 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 287,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.19M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN) by 53,600 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 70,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,315 shares, and cut its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.74M shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $192.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 313,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,918 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

