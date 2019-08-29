Enbridge (ENB) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Stake; Mangrove Partners Position in Atlantic Pwr (AT) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 590,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.32 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.335. About 44,262 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares to 937,300 shares, valued at $37.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 696,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 177,091 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).