Enbridge (ENB) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.47 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 307,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.87 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,815 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, down from 27,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $295.9. About 360,036 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 1.60 million shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $84.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA) by 576,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communties (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.45 million for 25.19 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.69 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.