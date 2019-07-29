Enbridge (ENB) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Stake Maintained by Genesis Asset Managers Llp

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 838,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 1.96M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 1.19M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,743 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $73.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 425,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $870.21 million for 19.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

