Enbridge (ENB) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Holding; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Loeb Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.97 million, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 2.50M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 139,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 1.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,555 shares to 13,855 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 11,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.28M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.72 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of stock was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.