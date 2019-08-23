Enbridge (ENB) Holder Advisory Research Has Cut Holding by $20.83 Million; Qad (QADA) Market Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Cut by $2.32 Million Its Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 82.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 53,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 11,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 65,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 210,833 shares traded or 237.26% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 578,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.06M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.89M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

