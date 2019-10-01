Enbridge Com (ENB) Stake Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc; Blair William & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Bio Techne (TECH) by $455,520

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 48,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 50,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 26,897 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 753,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.99M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 559,097 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72 million for 53.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,606 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $223.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.76% or 206,219 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 43,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Capital owns 4,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Opus Point Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.48% stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 19,241 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Next Group, a Texas-based fund reported 1,825 shares. 180 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 15,364 shares. Enterprise Fin Corp invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. 221,223 were accumulated by Amer Century Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,776 shares. Kopp Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 2,000 shares. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 48,142 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. Kummeth Charles R. bought $37,000 worth of stock or 200 shares.

