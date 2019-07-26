Enbridge Com (ENB) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Upped Stake by $647,064 as Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Share Price Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 652,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 660,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 17,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,938 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, up from 763,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 5.89M shares traded or 86.72% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares to 457,456 shares, valued at $34.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) by 2,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,843 are held by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd. 213,951 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Ironwood Fin Limited Company has 384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Holt Advisors Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,181 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated owns 41,107 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 4.95M shares. 10,186 were reported by Edmp. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3.79M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.84% or 234,404 shares. Grimes & invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 36,637 are held by Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Services has invested 1.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North American Mngmt owns 5,319 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Llc has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

