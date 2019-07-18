Enbridge Com (ENB) Holder North Star Investment Management Lifted Position by $1.20 Million; Armstrong Shaw Associates Continues to Hold Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL)

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 1507.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,403 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 2,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 2.42M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 11.09 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares to 767,436 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends to Boost Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) (USA) 6.4% Dividend Safe? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,933 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 2.60M shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 835,105 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.01% or 1,436 shares. British Columbia Management Corp invested in 244,571 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Com accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 49,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,070 shares. 43,634 are held by Cambridge Research. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Carmignac Gestion holds 296,893 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Lc holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation has 785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Int Limited Ca reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton’s Outlook Following Q1 Report – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Nowhere Near As Bad – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton -1% as North American activity slows – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If Schlumberger Catches Cold, Will Halliburton Catch Pneumonia? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2018.