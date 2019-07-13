Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Raised Its Position by $313,704 as Stock Value Rose; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Freeport (FCX) as Stock Price Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 87.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset holds 25,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 0.05% or 716,361 shares. 3.96 million were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.10M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 11,157 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 10.60M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Johnson Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Masters Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.00 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1,170 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

