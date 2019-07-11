Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology companies, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.19 N/A 3.71 24.22 Zealand Pharma A/S 18 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.