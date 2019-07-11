Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology companies, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|7.19
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.