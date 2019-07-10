Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.19 N/A 3.71 24.22 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 83.91 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.68 beta and it is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $27, which is potential -0.18% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.