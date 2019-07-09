Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.40 N/A 3.71 24.22 Vical Incorporated 1 19.65 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and has 18.4 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vical Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 38.6% respectively. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.