Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 6.35 N/A 3.71 20.20 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s beta is -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential upside of 57.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.