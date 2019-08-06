Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|5.74
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|100
|2.27
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk & Volatility
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|4
|3
|2.38
United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 average price target and a 61.38% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.