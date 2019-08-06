Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 5.74 N/A 3.71 20.20 United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 average price target and a 61.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.