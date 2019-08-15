Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.38 N/A 3.71 20.20 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 60.96% and its consensus target price is $127.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 0%. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.